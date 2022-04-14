Seamans Token (SEAT) Tokenomics
Seamans Tec is a tailor-made cryptocurrency solution focused on marine leisure culture, B to B, B to C, C to C maritime trade, used vessel trading, yacht rental and sales, aquatic products, marine consumables, ESG, and maritime industries around the world, enabling Seamans Tec to revitalize the maritime industry and drive a sustainable maritime culture. We promise to lead the way in the on-purpose and easy-to-use use of Seamans Tec in comprehensive maritime communications, specifically designed to streamline all transactions in the maritime industry and facilitate seamless communication with a comprehensive platform. We promise to lead the way in the on-purpose and easy-to-use use of Seamans Tec in comprehensive maritime communications, specifically designed to streamline all transactions in the maritime industry and facilitate seamless communication with a comprehensive platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of Seamans Token (SEAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SEAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SEAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
