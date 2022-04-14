Seamans Token (SEAT) Information

Seamans Tec is a tailor-made cryptocurrency solution focused on marine leisure culture, B to B, B to C, C to C maritime trade, used vessel trading, yacht rental and sales, aquatic products, marine consumables, ESG, and maritime industries around the world, enabling Seamans Tec to revitalize the maritime industry and drive a sustainable maritime culture. We promise to lead the way in the on-purpose and easy-to-use use of Seamans Tec in comprehensive maritime communications, specifically designed to streamline all transactions in the maritime industry and facilitate seamless communication with a comprehensive platform. We promise to lead the way in the on-purpose and easy-to-use use of Seamans Tec in comprehensive maritime communications, specifically designed to streamline all transactions in the maritime industry and facilitate seamless communication with a comprehensive platform.