What is SeChain (SNN)

SeChain project is building the future of decentralized services where the service provider & the customers can get the work done in decentralized environment far from centralized companies, so any one need a service like painting house , repairing car , selling used items, providing any pro service like transportations , logistics , supply chain ..etc. can simply own SNN , then it will be used as guarantee of work done , after confirmation of service funds will be release to the service provider ,

SeChain (SNN) Resource Official Website

SeChain (SNN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SeChain (SNN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SNN token's extensive tokenomics now!