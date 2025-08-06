What is Secret Society (SS)

Secret Society is building Trador.io, an all-in-one DeFi aggregator that combines research, on-chain analytics and charts, tracking and DEX aggregation into a streamlined application available on any device. For security reasons, Trador only uses audited and battle-tested smart contracts from third parties such as 1inch, 0x project or paraswap, with its own gas optimization on top, offering up to 60% lower gas fees compared to competitors. For Trador, AI is a core technology used to develop new features that benefit users and improve the overall application. The Secret Society ($SS) Ethereum token is the core of the entire ecosystem. A premium model will be developed to give token holders access to certain features. Future revenues are planned to be partially redistributed to the community through buy back and burn or revenue share mechanisms. Started as a fair launch, the initial liquidity pool for the Secret Society token has been burned, making the token deflationary, and contract ownership has been renounced. The maximum and total supply of SS tokens is 10 million and all tokens are in circulation or have been burned. SS is a 0% tax token.

Secret Society (SS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Secret Society (SS) Tokenomics

