Secret Society (SS) Tokenomics
Secret Society (SS) Information
Secret Society is building Trador.io, an all-in-one DeFi aggregator that combines research, on-chain analytics and charts, tracking and DEX aggregation into a streamlined application available on any device.
For security reasons, Trador only uses audited and battle-tested smart contracts from third parties such as 1inch, 0x project or paraswap, with its own gas optimization on top, offering up to 60% lower gas fees compared to competitors.
For Trador, AI is a core technology used to develop new features that benefit users and improve the overall application.
The Secret Society ($SS) Ethereum token is the core of the entire ecosystem. A premium model will be developed to give token holders access to certain features. Future revenues are planned to be partially redistributed to the community through buy back and burn or revenue share mechanisms.
Started as a fair launch, the initial liquidity pool for the Secret Society token has been burned, making the token deflationary, and contract ownership has been renounced. The maximum and total supply of SS tokens is 10 million and all tokens are in circulation or have been burned. SS is a 0% tax token.
Secret Society (SS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Secret Society (SS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Secret Society (SS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Secret Society (SS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SS's tokenomics, explore SS token's live price!
SS Price Prediction
Want to know where SS might be heading? Our SS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.