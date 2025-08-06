SecureChain AI Price (SCAI)
SecureChain AI (SCAI) is currently trading at 0.00216323 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCAI price information.
During today, the price change of SecureChain AI to USD was $ +0.00029408.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SecureChain AI to USD was $ +0.0029920291.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SecureChain AI to USD was $ +0.0028029193.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SecureChain AI to USD was $ +0.0003382471129594195.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00029408
|+15.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0029920291
|+138.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028029193
|+129.57%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0003382471129594195
|+18.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of SecureChain AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+15.73%
+16.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of SecureChain AI (SCAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SCAI to VND
₫56.92539745
|1 SCAI to AUD
A$0.0033313742
|1 SCAI to GBP
￡0.0016224225
|1 SCAI to EUR
€0.0018603778
|1 SCAI to USD
$0.00216323
|1 SCAI to MYR
RM0.0091288306
|1 SCAI to TRY
₺0.0880001964
|1 SCAI to JPY
¥0.31799481
|1 SCAI to ARS
ARS$2.8958727364
|1 SCAI to RUB
₽0.1732098261
|1 SCAI to INR
₹0.1897369033
|1 SCAI to IDR
Rp35.4627812112
|1 SCAI to KRW
₩3.0044668824
|1 SCAI to PHP
₱0.1244073573
|1 SCAI to EGP
￡E.0.1048517581
|1 SCAI to BRL
R$0.011897765
|1 SCAI to CAD
C$0.0029636251
|1 SCAI to BDT
৳0.2638058985
|1 SCAI to NGN
₦3.3076868315
|1 SCAI to UAH
₴0.090206691
|1 SCAI to VES
Bs0.27256698
|1 SCAI to CLP
$2.08968018
|1 SCAI to PKR
Rs0.6127997944
|1 SCAI to KZT
₸1.1636446816
|1 SCAI to THB
฿0.0699588582
|1 SCAI to TWD
NT$0.0648320031
|1 SCAI to AED
د.إ0.0079390541
|1 SCAI to CHF
Fr0.001730584
|1 SCAI to HKD
HK$0.0169597232
|1 SCAI to MAD
.د.م0.019685393
|1 SCAI to MXN
$0.0404956656
|1 SCAI to PLN
zł0.0079823187
|1 SCAI to RON
лв0.0094749474
|1 SCAI to SEK
kr0.0208968018
|1 SCAI to BGN
лв0.0036342264
|1 SCAI to HUF
Ft0.7436319448
|1 SCAI to CZK
Kč0.0459470052
|1 SCAI to KWD
د.ك0.00065978515
|1 SCAI to ILS
₪0.0074415112