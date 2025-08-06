What is seed USDN (SUSDN)

sUSDN (seed USDN) is designed to kickstart TVL ahead of USDN's official launch in January. Every sUSDN is backed by sUSDe, giving users double yield opportunities. And every sUSDN can be reedemed anytime for sUSDe and later for $USDN! USDN is the first ever Decentralized Synthethic Dollar. No KYC. With intrinsic yield. The first on-chain ETH perpetual with No Counterparty Liquidation, Guaranteed Stop Loss, Market Manipulation Protection, Anti Stop-Loss hunting Protection, Ultra-competitive funding rates, Secured by the Ethereum Network. More information at https://smardex.io/

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

seed USDN (SUSDN) Resource Official Website

seed USDN (SUSDN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of seed USDN (SUSDN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUSDN token's extensive tokenomics now!