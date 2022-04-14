seed USDN (SUSDN) Information

sUSDN (seed USDN) is designed to kickstart TVL ahead of USDN's official launch in January. Every sUSDN is backed by sUSDe, giving users double yield opportunities. And every sUSDN can be reedemed anytime for sUSDe and later for $USDN!

USDN is the first ever Decentralized Synthethic Dollar. No KYC. With intrinsic yield. The first on-chain ETH perpetual with No Counterparty Liquidation, Guaranteed Stop Loss, Market Manipulation Protection, Anti Stop-Loss hunting Protection, Ultra-competitive funding rates, Secured by the Ethereum Network.

More information at https://smardex.io/