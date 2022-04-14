seed USDN (SUSDN) Tokenomics
sUSDN (seed USDN) is designed to kickstart TVL ahead of USDN's official launch in January. Every sUSDN is backed by sUSDe, giving users double yield opportunities. And every sUSDN can be reedemed anytime for sUSDe and later for $USDN!
USDN is the first ever Decentralized Synthethic Dollar. No KYC. With intrinsic yield. The first on-chain ETH perpetual with No Counterparty Liquidation, Guaranteed Stop Loss, Market Manipulation Protection, Anti Stop-Loss hunting Protection, Ultra-competitive funding rates, Secured by the Ethereum Network.
seed USDN (SUSDN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for seed USDN (SUSDN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
seed USDN (SUSDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of seed USDN (SUSDN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUSDN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUSDN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
