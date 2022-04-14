Seeded Network (SEEDED) Tokenomics
Seeded Network is focused on developing a network of DeFi products all serving a purpose to bring the network synchronised usage and add utility to our $SEEDED token.
Seeded Networks flagship, the lending protocol, will be the first of its kind on Solana to provide LP collateral which will allow users to use LP tokens are collateral and borrow other assets while also providing utility to other parts of the Network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Seeded Network (SEEDED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SEEDED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SEEDED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
