Seeded Network (SEEDED) Information

Seeded Network is focused on developing a network of DeFi products all serving a purpose to bring the network synchronised usage and add utility to our $SEEDED token.

Seeded Networks flagship, the lending protocol, will be the first of its kind on Solana to provide LP collateral which will allow users to use LP tokens are collateral and borrow other assets while also providing utility to other parts of the Network.