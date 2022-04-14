Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS) Information SNFTS is the utility token created by Seedify and is the core token for Seedify's NFT ecosystem. The token will enable its holder to dive deep into the NFT ecosystem created by Seedify, that has an NFT Launchpad and an NFT Marketplace where the holders will enjoy unique conditions when purchasing their NFTs. Official Website: https://snfts.seedify.fund/ Buy SNFTS Now!

Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.31M $ 1.31M $ 1.31M Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.02B $ 5.02B $ 5.02B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.20M $ 5.20M $ 5.20M All-Time High: $ 0.02428117 $ 0.02428117 $ 0.02428117 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026001 $ 0.00026001 $ 0.00026001 Learn more about Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS) price

Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Seedify NFT Space (SNFTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNFTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNFTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNFTS's tokenomics, explore SNFTS token's live price!

SNFTS Price Prediction Want to know where SNFTS might be heading? Our SNFTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SNFTS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!