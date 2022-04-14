Seek Tiger (STI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Seek Tiger (STI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Seek Tiger (STI) Information "Seek Tiger, a decentralized chain game aggregation platform, is committed to creating a GameFi chain game aggregation platform based on the concept of Web 3.0, integrating smart contract constraints and Dao voting governance for global users, including a meta universe ecosystem of decentralized NFT trading and cross chain integration system. GameFi chain game aggregation platform is mainly responsible for providing players with a cross chain aggregation game environment. Decentralized NFT trading, in order to realize the circulation of game assets and virtual social networking of creators and investors. It assists potential chain game incubation." Official Website: https://www.seektiger.com

Seek Tiger (STI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Seek Tiger (STI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 785.50M $ 785.50M $ 785.50M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.89K $ 2.89K $ 2.89K All-Time High: $ 2.52 $ 2.52 $ 2.52 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00000368 $ 0.00000368 $ 0.00000368 Learn more about Seek Tiger (STI) price

Seek Tiger (STI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Seek Tiger (STI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STI's tokenomics, explore STI token's live price!

