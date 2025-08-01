Sei fastUSD Price (FASTUSD)
Sei fastUSD (FASTUSD) is currently trading at 1.005 USD with a market cap of $ 5.31M USD. FASTUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FASTUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FASTUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.00449473.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.0101621580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.0028973145.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sei fastUSD to USD was $ +0.0031370678273722.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00449473
|+0.45%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0101621580
|+1.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0028973145
|+0.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0031370678273722
|+0.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sei fastUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.73%
+0.45%
-0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
fastUSD is the native yield bearing stable asset of Sei, made possible by Elixir. Fully collateralized by Elixir's deUSD, and powered by the launch of Elixir's network infrastructure on Sei, fastUSD offers a new unified and natively yield-bearing core liquidity component within the ecosystem. Native yields stem from deUSD's underlying collateral assets, which are a blend of treasury and basis trade exposure.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Sei fastUSD (FASTUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FASTUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FASTUSD to VND
₫26,446.575
|1 FASTUSD to AUD
A$1.55775
|1 FASTUSD to GBP
￡0.75375
|1 FASTUSD to EUR
€0.87435
|1 FASTUSD to USD
$1.005
|1 FASTUSD to MYR
RM4.29135
|1 FASTUSD to TRY
₺40.8633
|1 FASTUSD to JPY
¥150.75
|1 FASTUSD to ARS
ARS$1,378.5987
|1 FASTUSD to RUB
₽80.75175
|1 FASTUSD to INR
₹87.86715
|1 FASTUSD to IDR
Rp16,475.4072
|1 FASTUSD to KRW
₩1,411.51245
|1 FASTUSD to PHP
₱58.46085
|1 FASTUSD to EGP
￡E.48.8631
|1 FASTUSD to BRL
R$5.61795
|1 FASTUSD to CAD
C$1.3869
|1 FASTUSD to BDT
৳122.7909
|1 FASTUSD to NGN
₦1,539.04695
|1 FASTUSD to UAH
₴41.89845
|1 FASTUSD to VES
Bs123.615
|1 FASTUSD to CLP
$977.865
|1 FASTUSD to PKR
Rs284.9376
|1 FASTUSD to KZT
₸546.48885
|1 FASTUSD to THB
฿32.964
|1 FASTUSD to TWD
NT$30.09975
|1 FASTUSD to AED
د.إ3.68835
|1 FASTUSD to CHF
Fr0.81405
|1 FASTUSD to HKD
HK$7.8792
|1 FASTUSD to MAD
.د.م9.1656
|1 FASTUSD to MXN
$19.00455
|1 FASTUSD to PLN
zł3.7587
|1 FASTUSD to RON
лв4.4622
|1 FASTUSD to SEK
kr9.849
|1 FASTUSD to BGN
лв1.71855
|1 FASTUSD to HUF
Ft352.0113
|1 FASTUSD to CZK
Kč21.6276
|1 FASTUSD to KWD
د.ك0.30753
|1 FASTUSD to ILS
₪3.42705