fastUSD is the native yield bearing stable asset of Sei, made possible by Elixir. Fully collateralized by Elixir's deUSD, and powered by the launch of Elixir's network infrastructure on Sei, fastUSD offers a new unified and natively yield-bearing core liquidity component within the ecosystem. Native yields stem from deUSD's underlying collateral assets, which are a blend of treasury and basis trade exposure. Official Website: https://www.sei.io/

Market Cap: $ 5.26M
Total Supply: $ 5.26M
Circulating Supply: $ 5.26M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.26M
All-Time High: $ 1.043
All-Time Low: $ 0.798241
Current Price: $ 1.002

Understanding the tokenomics of Sei fastUSD (FASTUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FASTUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FASTUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

