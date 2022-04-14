SEKA (SEKA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SEKA (SEKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SEKA (SEKA) Information SEKA is a blockchain-based open-world MMO game built on BNB Chain in collaboration with the renowned Kazakh influencer SekaVines with a large following across social media platforms. SEKA brings a GTA-style game experience into the Web3 space, allowing players to explore, complete missions, interact with others, and earn rewards through gameplay. The $SEKA token is used throughout the game for transactions, upgrades, and participation in events. Developed using the powerful Idos Games Engine, SEKA bridges traditional gaming and decentralized technology, delivering a rich, on-chain gaming experience with real player ownership and incentives. Official Website: https://idosgames.com/en/dapp/ST35FOHI Buy SEKA Now!

SEKA (SEKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SEKA (SEKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 444.68K $ 444.68K $ 444.68K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 444.68K $ 444.68K $ 444.68K All-Time High: $ 0.00128193 $ 0.00128193 $ 0.00128193 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00044468 $ 0.00044468 $ 0.00044468 Learn more about SEKA (SEKA) price

SEKA (SEKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SEKA (SEKA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SEKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SEKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SEKA's tokenomics, explore SEKA token's live price!

SEKA Price Prediction Want to know where SEKA might be heading? Our SEKA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SEKA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!