What is Selen Ai (SELEN)

Selen AI is an AI-powered platform on Solana, designed to enhance crypto trading and liquidity management for retail traders and token issuers. It integrates advanced tools into a user-friendly interface, enabling real-time decision-making without requiring deep technical expertise. Key features include a Volume-Sniping Engine for detecting and executing trades on liquidity surges, AI-driven copy-trading on Solana’s Zeta perpetual markets, and a Volume-Booster for market-making to improve order book depth. Additional tools like the New-Token Sniper and AI Pools-Filter use predictive models to identify high-potential tokens and low-risk liquidity pools. The SELEN token is used for accessing premium features, paying transaction fees, and participating in future DAO governance. Built-in risk management, including VaR caps and max-drawdown halts, ensures safer trading. Selen AI leverages time-series transformers and low-latency execution to provide precise, automated trading and liquidity strategies, making professional-grade tools accessible to all users.

Selen Ai (SELEN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Selen Ai (SELEN) Tokenomics

