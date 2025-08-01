Selenium Price (SELE)
Selenium (SELE) is currently trading at 0.249988 USD with a market cap of $ 1.56M USD. SELE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Selenium to USD was $ -0.0210164644639956.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Selenium to USD was $ +0.0401788713.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Selenium to USD was $ +0.0697292028.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Selenium to USD was $ +0.06205875407947857.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0210164644639956
|-7.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0401788713
|+16.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0697292028
|+27.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.06205875407947857
|+33.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Selenium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.03%
-7.75%
-7.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Selenium is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Terra Classic network, leveraging smart contracts to facilitate the creation of synthetic assets, known as Selenized Assets. These synthetic assets closely replicate the price movements of real-world assets, allowing global traders around the world to gain price exposure without the need to physically own or transact with the underlying assets.
