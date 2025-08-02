SenaraFlow Price (SNFL)
SenaraFlow (SNFL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 4.33K USD. SNFL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of SenaraFlow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SenaraFlow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SenaraFlow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SenaraFlow to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SenaraFlow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.14%
-7.59%
-18.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SenaraFlow is a real-time blockchain analysis tool designed to assess token safety, detect trading anomalies, and provide dynamic risk signals directly in the browser and via Telegram. The project leverages live Solana blockchain data and advanced AI models to generate on-chain alerts, monitor behavioral metrics, and empower crypto users with actionable insights. SenaraFlow offers both a Chrome Extension and a Telegram Mini App to deliver token analytics in a lightweight, portable format. The core mission is to help users identify potential threats, market manipulation, and hidden patterns across decentralized ecosystems — with no reliance on hype or fake volume. SenaraFlow is built for traders, researchers, and security-focused communities.
