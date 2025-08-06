SENATE Price (SENATE)
SENATE (SENATE) is currently trading at 0.00766532 USD with a market cap of $ 1.05M USD.
During today, the price change of SENATE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SENATE to USD was $ +0.0010220769.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SENATE to USD was $ -0.0003961046.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SENATE to USD was $ -0.001755823115052297.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010220769
|+13.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003961046
|-5.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001755823115052297
|-18.63%
The SENATE token is used by the in-game mechanics as a governance coin as well as in-game currency for certain products within the game. The voting system implemented uses third-party solutions and/or specially designed contracts. Users who hold SENATE tokens will be able to: * Create factions and manage them by holding votes. * Take part in project level voting to steer the game development process, the purchase of game items, etc. * Purchase space ships, modules for space stations and land plots (which is not possible with the SIDUS token).
