What is SENATE (SENATE)

The SENATE token is used by the in-game mechanics as a governance coin as well as in-game currency for certain products within the game. The voting system implemented uses third-party solutions and/or specially designed contracts. Users who hold SENATE tokens will be able to: * Create factions and manage them by holding votes. * Take part in project level voting to steer the game development process, the purchase of game items, etc. * Purchase space ships, modules for space stations and land plots (which is not possible with the SIDUS token).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SENATE (SENATE) Resource Official Website

SENATE (SENATE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SENATE (SENATE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SENATE token's extensive tokenomics now!