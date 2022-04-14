Discover key insights into SENATE (SENATE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SENATE (SENATE) Information

The SENATE token is used by the in-game mechanics as a governance coin as well as in-game currency for certain products within the game.

The voting system implemented uses third-party solutions and/or specially designed contracts.

Users who hold SENATE tokens will be able to:

Create factions and manage them by holding votes.

Take part in project level voting to steer the game development process, the purchase of game items, etc.

Purchase space ships, modules for space stations and land plots (which is not possible with the SIDUS token).