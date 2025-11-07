Send It (SENDIT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Send It (SENDIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 03:58:55 (UTC+8)
Send It (SENDIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Send It (SENDIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 8.63K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.63K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Send It (SENDIT) Information

It all started with a tweet. When CZ — the founder of Binance — said “2025 will be a send it year,” the community didn’t just listen; they acted. $SENDIT was born as a tribute to that energy — the fearless, no-hesitation spirit that defines the BNB ecosystem.

$SENDIT isn’t just another meme coin. It’s a cultural signal. A movement powered by degens who understand that when CZ tweets, the real ones don’t wait. They ape, they send, they win.

Fueled by community, humor, and the unstoppable momentum of BSC, $SENDIT represents one simple idea: when opportunity comes, you don’t think — you SEND IT.

Official Website:
https://sendit2025.com/

Send It (SENDIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Send It (SENDIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SENDIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SENDIT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SENDIT's tokenomics, explore SENDIT token's live price!

SENDIT Price Prediction

Want to know where SENDIT might be heading? Our SENDIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy