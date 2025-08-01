SENSUS Price (SENSUS)
SENSUS (SENSUS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 235.61K USD. SENSUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SENSUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SENSUS price information.
During today, the price change of SENSUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SENSUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SENSUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SENSUS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SENSUS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
-6.91%
-12.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our AI is about dominating the attention economy by creating a rich ecosystem of interconnected AI agent frameworks. It all begins with Sensus, the origin agent, designed to collect, coordinate, and establish the foundational infrastructure for everything that follows. Sensus is not just an agent—it’s the starting point of a network built to redefine how AI integrates into digital ecosystems, capturing attention and driving engagement at scale. This is the genesis of a new era, where each agent expands and strengthens the system’s reach, influence, and power.
