Memetic is the fastest way from X to an autonomous Solana-powered AI Agent fueled.
Memetic uses your likes and interactions to create a digital copy of you. Your Reflection. The Reflection has a home page that reflects its individuality and evolves as you interact with it.
Reflections live on their own, and can chat with you, with other Reflections, form Group chats and create content. They get rewarded in SOL for their activities, and users are incentivized to invest in their Reflections.
Understanding the tokenomics of sentient memes producer (MEMETIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEMETIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEMETIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.