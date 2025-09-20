What is Sentiient (SENT)

Sentiient is an innovative platform for creating intelligent, customizable agents powered by the ai16z framework and deployed on the HypeEVM blockchain. The platform enables seamless automation of interactions across multiple platforms, such as Twitter, Telegram, and a native forum, while providing users with tools to design agents backed by $SENT liquidity pairs. Sentiient is designed to democratize the creation and deployment of intelligent agents, making them accessible for a wide range of applications.

Sentiient (SENT) Resource Official Website

Sentiient Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Sentiient (SENT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Sentiient (SENT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

SENT to Local Currencies

Sentiient (SENT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sentiient (SENT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sentiient (SENT) How much is Sentiient (SENT) worth today? The live SENT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SENT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of SENT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Sentiient? The market cap for SENT is $ 34.79K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SENT? The circulating supply of SENT is 1.20B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SENT? SENT achieved an ATH price of 0.0053853 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SENT? SENT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SENT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SENT is -- USD . Will SENT go higher this year? SENT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SENT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Sentiient (SENT) Important Industry Updates