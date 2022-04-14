Sentiient (SENT) Tokenomics
Sentiient is an innovative platform for creating intelligent, customizable agents powered by the ai16z framework and deployed on the HypeEVM blockchain. The platform enables seamless automation of interactions across multiple platforms, such as Twitter, Telegram, and a native forum, while providing users with tools to design agents backed by $SENT liquidity pairs. Sentiient is designed to democratize the creation and deployment of intelligent agents, making them accessible for a wide range of applications.
Understanding the tokenomics of Sentiient (SENT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SENT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SENT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
