Sentinel (P2P) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sentinel (P2P), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sentinel (P2P) Information Secure and decentralized VPN for the blockchain age. A modern VPN backed by blockchain anonymity and security. Share & monetize your unused bandwidth and earn Sentinel tokens. Official Website: https://sentinel.co Buy P2P Now!

Sentinel (P2P) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sentinel (P2P), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.42M $ 5.42M $ 5.42M Total Supply: $ 32.28B $ 32.28B $ 32.28B Circulating Supply: $ 22.85B $ 22.85B $ 22.85B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.65M $ 7.65M $ 7.65M All-Time High: $ 0.050557 $ 0.050557 $ 0.050557 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00023739 $ 0.00023739 $ 0.00023739 Learn more about Sentinel (P2P) price

Sentinel (P2P) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sentinel (P2P) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of P2P tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many P2P tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand P2P's tokenomics, explore P2P token's live price!

P2P Price Prediction Want to know where P2P might be heading? Our P2P price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See P2P token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!