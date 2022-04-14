Sentra ($STRA) Tokenomics
Sentra is an AI voice that predicts the market by capturing emotions driving Web3, turning trends into opportunities and insights. Our platform is built on neuromorphic models, which are inspired by how the human brain functions. This allows us to process information more efficiently and intelligently than traditional computing methods. We help users et clear insights based on through detailed analyses and accurate predictions.Sentra uses advanced technology to sort through all this data and filter out what's unreliable. It gives you accurate and trustworthy insights
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $STRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $STRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
