Sentra ($STRA) Information Sentra is an AI voice that predicts the market by capturing emotions driving Web3, turning trends into opportunities and insights. Our platform is built on neuromorphic models, which are inspired by how the human brain functions. This allows us to process information more efficiently and intelligently than traditional computing methods. We help users et clear insights based on through detailed analyses and accurate predictions.Sentra uses advanced technology to sort through all this data and filter out what's unreliable. It gives you accurate and trustworthy insights Official Website: https://www.trysentra.ai/ Buy $STRA Now!

Sentra ($STRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sentra ($STRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.14K $ 31.14K $ 31.14K All-Time High: $ 0.00767862 $ 0.00767862 $ 0.00767862 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00031142 $ 0.00031142 $ 0.00031142 Learn more about Sentra ($STRA) price

Sentra ($STRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sentra ($STRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $STRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $STRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $STRA's tokenomics, explore $STRA token's live price!

