Sequel (MOVIE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.36% Price Change (1D) +1.30% Price Change (7D) -26.14% Price Change (7D) -26.14%

Sequel (MOVIE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MOVIE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MOVIE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MOVIE has changed by +0.36% over the past hour, +1.30% over 24 hours, and -26.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sequel (MOVIE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 181.81K$ 181.81K $ 181.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 303.02K$ 303.02K $ 303.02K Circulation Supply 60.00B 60.00B 60.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Sequel is $ 181.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOVIE is 60.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 303.02K.