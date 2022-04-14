Ser Alpha (SERALPHA) Tokenomics
Born on the Solana blockchain, SerAlpha is the ultimate embodiment of strength, strategy, and financial dominance. Inspired by the ethos of elite leadership and unshakable resolve, SerAlpha stands as a beacon for those who navigate the digital frontier with intelligence and power. In a world of volatility, we move with precision—leading the pack, setting the standard, and securing the future of decentralized finance. Join the Alpha Legion and claim your place at the top.
Ser Alpha (SERALPHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ser Alpha (SERALPHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SERALPHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SERALPHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SERALPHA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.