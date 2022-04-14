SETAI Agents (SETAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SETAI Agents (SETAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SETAI Agents (SETAI) Information SETAI Agents 🤖 is an AI agent capable of lifelike thinking & feeling, serving human & businesses. It perceives the world around it and responds with empathy and creativity to those perceptions. Agent Launchpad, belonging to the SETAI ecosystem, is the first AI Agent launchpad tailored for investors, enabling them to optimize their AI tokens and gain early access to investment opportunities across Web3 space. Official Website: https://aisentient.net/ Buy SETAI Now!

SETAI Agents (SETAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SETAI Agents (SETAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 53.12K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.12K All-Time High: $ 0.057562 All-Time Low: $ 0.0004176 Current Price: $ 0.00053124

SETAI Agents (SETAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SETAI Agents (SETAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SETAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SETAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SETAI's tokenomics, explore SETAI token's live price!

