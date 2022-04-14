SGC (SGC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SGC (SGC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SGC (SGC) Information SGC (SG Coin) is the native utility token for Kai Sangokushi Taisen – Battle of Three Kingdoms, a blockchain-based trading card game (TCG) developed by Double Jump Tokyo in collaboration with Sega. The game reimagines the classic Sangokushi Taisen arcade experience, integrating NFT-based Warlord Cards representing historical figures from the Three Kingdoms era. SGC operates on the Oasys Layer-2 blockchain, specifically within the SG Verse ecosystem, co-developed by Double Jump Tokyo and AltLayer. Initially, SGC is used for in-game purchases, with plans to expand its utility to other game features over time. Official Website: https://lp.kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/ Whitepaper: https://info.kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/en/litepaper Buy SGC Now!

SGC (SGC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SGC (SGC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.76M $ 2.76M $ 2.76M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 6.60B $ 6.60B $ 6.60B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.18M $ 4.18M $ 4.18M All-Time High: $ 0.00415112 $ 0.00415112 $ 0.00415112 All-Time Low: $ 0.00038234 $ 0.00038234 $ 0.00038234 Current Price: $ 0.00041924 $ 0.00041924 $ 0.00041924 Learn more about SGC (SGC) price

SGC (SGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SGC (SGC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SGC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SGC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SGC's tokenomics, explore SGC token's live price!

