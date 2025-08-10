Shack Token Price (SHACK)
Shack Token (SHACK) is currently trading at 0.00543232 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHACK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHACK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHACK price information.
During today, the price change of Shack Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shack Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shack Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shack Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shack Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
+1.41%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shack is a Solana-based community token created by the team behind AuctionShack, Switzerland’s new iOS C2C auction marketplace. AuctionShack enables anyone to list and sell secondhand goods in under 10 seconds using AI-generated titles, descriptions, and tags, with a map-based discovery experience. Shack extends this mission into Web3 by rewarding community engagement, incentivizing decentralized recommerce, and connecting crypto culture with a real, growing product. It blends the meme energy of the Solana ecosystem with real-world commerce utility, creating a bridge between on-chain participation and off-chain marketplace growth.
