Shadowcats (SHADOWCATS) Tokenomics
Shadowcats (SHADOWCATS) Information
Top Cat Coming To Take Over the Inu's Shadowcats plan to not only coming in as the top cat coin on shibarium, but we intend to take over the space one Inu at a time. Every hero needs a villain. Someone to stop them in their tracks and limit their power. We place ourselves at that helm. We are here to tell the other side of the story and give "teh" people an opportunity to make a choice. Yes, you, "teh" people reading this. Do you choose to continue to be ruled by the Shiba Inu and their corrupt ecosystem or do you want to make a stand, make a change. We promise a vision that was initially set out. No ecosystem, no control of power, no authority. A pure outlook on how decentralization should be. A community in control of what they want to achieve and the decisions they make. An opportunity to fight, together, for real change and to take down Shiba Inu.
Shadowcats (SHADOWCATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shadowcats (SHADOWCATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shadowcats (SHADOWCATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shadowcats (SHADOWCATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHADOWCATS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHADOWCATS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHADOWCATS's tokenomics, explore SHADOWCATS token's live price!
SHADOWCATS Price Prediction
Want to know where SHADOWCATS might be heading? Our SHADOWCATS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.