Shady Labs is a privacy infrastructure built on Solana that enables fully private, unlinkable transactions through stealth addresses. Each transfer automatically generates a one-time wallet address, allowing users to receive crypto without revealing their real wallet or identity. All data is encrypted locally and published on-chain in unreadable form, detectable only by the receiver using their private view key. This ensures complete confidentiality between sender and receiver while maintaining blockchain transparency and security.

Shady Labs is a privacy infrastructure built on Solana that enables fully private, unlinkable transactions through stealth addresses. Each transfer automatically generates a one-time wallet address, allowing users to receive crypto without revealing their real wallet or identity. All data is encrypted locally and published on-chain in unreadable form, detectable only by the receiver using their private view key. This ensures complete confidentiality between sender and receiver while maintaining blockchain transparency and security.