Shakey AI (SHAKEY) Information

Shakey is Worlds First Opensource Mobile AI framework where we have two different focuses - first is our main framework which is out on our Github to be used by mobile app developers to have out of the box AI tooling and wallet integration to use in their apps. Second is a consumer side Shakey app that we are building for non-dev users so they can deploy agents, do automations and have AI assistant in the app to use for their daily routines. We plan to have Shakey tokens to be used in several ways such as on the services on our consumer side app like deploying bots taking X shakey tokens, using shakey tokens to get customised apps developed by our team or using the tokens in the DAO we are planning to release in the later phases.