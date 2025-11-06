Shamatte (杀马特) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00007994 24H High $ 0.00012607 All Time High $ 0.0031172 Lowest Price $ 0.00006616 Price Change (1H) +0.17% Price Change (1D) +52.33% Price Change (7D) +1.22%

Shamatte (杀马特) real-time price is $0.00012177. Over the past 24 hours, 杀马特 traded between a low of $ 0.00007994 and a high of $ 0.00012607, showing active market volatility. 杀马特's all-time high price is $ 0.0031172, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006616.

In terms of short-term performance, 杀马特 has changed by +0.17% over the past hour, +52.33% over 24 hours, and +1.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Shamatte (杀马特) Market Information

Market Cap $ 121.76K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 121.76K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shamatte is $ 121.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 杀马特 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.76K.