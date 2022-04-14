Shambala (BALA) Information

Shambala, a legend that has long existed-the earth is hollow, there is a reverse world centered on the underground sun.

In Shambala society, the identity of people, social relationships, land and property, commodity consumption, recreational activities, games, etc., are all realized by various NFTs.

This society has its own economic system-using BALA tokens, with the help of infrastructure such as BalaSwap and Market, all NFT social elements are connected and operated to form a diversified organic society.