What is SHAO (SHAO)

The Shaolin Protocol represents a revolutionary Ethereum-based system utilizing Layer 0 Technology making the $SHAO Token itself an OFT - an Omni-Chain Fungible Token. It combines deflationary tokenomics, virtual mining, and dynamic reward mechanisms in Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin to establish a sustainable and interconnected DeFi ecosystem. The mining of Shaolin tokens will only last for 88 days and then no more supply can be created, paired with daily-decreasing token rewards, ensures scarcity and drives early participation. By allocating ETH contributions to advanced buy-and-burn mechanisms for Shaolin, Lotus, Eden, and TitanX, Shaolin not only reduces token supply but also strengthens the liquidity and value of these protocols. This symbiotic design fosters collaboration between protocols, creating a robust foundation for long-term ecosystem growth while incentivizing community engagement and rewarding loyal participants.

SHAO (SHAO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

SHAO (SHAO) Tokenomics

