Shardus Price (ULT)
Shardus (ULT) is currently trading at 0.072398 USD with a market cap of $ 31.79M USD. ULT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ULT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ULT price information.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00079944294590001
|-1.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0128528893
|+17.75%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0273816765
|+37.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shardus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-1.09%
+0.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shardus is building distributed ledger software to remedy the problems of traditional blockchains -- scalability, decentralization and efficiency. The technology being developed will use compute and state sharding to accommodate billions of daily active users, allowing for global-scale decentralized networks.
Understanding the tokenomics of Shardus (ULT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ULT token's extensive tokenomics now!
