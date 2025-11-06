ShareToken (SHR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.098334$ 0.098334 $ 0.098334 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.08% Price Change (1D) -8.73% Price Change (7D) -29.25% Price Change (7D) -29.25%

ShareToken (SHR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SHR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SHR's all-time high price is $ 0.098334, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SHR has changed by +0.08% over the past hour, -8.73% over 24 hours, and -29.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ShareToken (SHR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.65M$ 3.65M $ 3.65M Circulation Supply 3.61B 3.61B 3.61B Total Supply 6,631,168,865.240001 6,631,168,865.240001 6,631,168,865.240001

The current Market Cap of ShareToken is $ 1.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHR is 3.61B, with a total supply of 6631168865.240001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.65M.