Sharp Token (SHARP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Sharp Token (SHARP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-04 14:10:51 (UTC+8)
Sharp Token (SHARP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sharp Token (SHARP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 19.92M
$ 19.92M
Total Supply:
$ 68.23B
$ 68.23B
Circulating Supply:
$ 2.98B
$ 2.98B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 456.62M
$ 456.62M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0120001
$ 0.0120001
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00441049
$ 0.00441049
Current Price:
$ 0.00669751
$ 0.00669751

Sharp Token (SHARP) Information

Sharp Economy solves the biggest challenge of Web3—onboarding users from Web2 into decentralized ecosystems. Instead of requiring startups or communities to build complex blockchain infrastructure, Sharp Economy provides plug-and-play tools to tokenize user engagement, learning, and growth. Its focus areas include education, nonprofits, youth and college athletes, healthcare, creators, and builders, with partners already in the pipeline. The ecosystem is powered by four key components:

  • Sharp Platform – a no-code Web3 platform for tokenization and rewards.
  • Sharp Token ($SHARP) – the fuel of the ecosystem, enabling rewards, growth, and governance.
  • Sharp Protocol – decentralized infrastructure for tokenomics and distribution.
  • Sharp Rewards App – a SocialFi super app that gamifies activities and rewards users daily. Key features include Learn2Earn, Contribute2Earn, and Spend2Grow, which allow users to earn tokens for learning or contributing and spend them on personal growth. Unlike most tokens, Sharp Economy is community-first, bridging millions of Web2 users into Web3 with real-world utility and sustainable growth.
Official Website:
https://sharpeconomy.org/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.sharpeconomy.org/sharp-token-whitepaper-2.0-1.pdf

Sharp Token (SHARP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Sharp Token (SHARP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHARP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHARP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

