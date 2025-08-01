SHARPEI Price (SHAR)
SHARPEI (SHAR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 601.44K USD. SHAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHAR price information.
During today, the price change of SHARPEI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHARPEI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHARPEI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHARPEI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SHARPEI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-7.20%
-9.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I have been traveling the world lately, patiently observing different cultures, while trying different cuisines. Everyone wants something different. Join my journey and get ready for delicious meals, blogs, and new friends. Fair launch. No presale seed round. No Bullshit. With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, SHARPEI Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!
Understanding the tokenomics of SHARPEI (SHAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHAR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
