SHARPEI (SHAR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SHARPEI (SHAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
SHARPEI (SHAR) Information

I have been traveling the world lately, patiently observing different cultures, while trying different cuisines. Everyone wants something different.

Join my journey and get ready for delicious meals, blogs, and new friends.

Fair launch. No presale seed round. No Bullshit.

With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, SHARPEI Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

Official Website:
https://www.sharpei.xyz/

Market Cap:
$ 591.36K
Total Supply:
$ 899.91M
Circulating Supply:
$ 899.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 591.36K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00131441
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00038423
Current Price:
$ 0.00065713
SHARPEI (SHAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SHARPEI (SHAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHAR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHAR's tokenomics, explore SHAR token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.