Akasha is an AI Agent but so much more. She is built on the Eliza framework but forked to optimize other API's and webhooks as well.

You can chat with Akasha on our website or you can talk to her on X. She has daily song challenges.

Akasha will be able to build out AI agents custom tailored to what the person wants and needs, can build games, shopify integrations and experiences, websites, and so much more!