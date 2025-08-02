What is Sheerluck AI (SHEERLUCK)

Sheerluck AI is LLM powered bot that analyses given contracts for potential security issues through various data points like Twitter analysis, GitHub analysis, bundle checks, Google Searches and more. It also features unlimited wallet tracker for holders, wallet analysis, promising token notifications and more! It will also have an API and SDK so others can integrate with it. Our goal is to provide safer crypto experience to everyone, no matter their experience level. We support AI analysis of tokens and GitHub repositories in both English and Chinese.

