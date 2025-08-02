What is Sheesh ($SHEESH)

$SHEESH is a CTO (community take over) by a cryptocurrency pioneer who started mining BTC all the way back in 2009. The $SHEESH CTO team have taken a stance against the significant rise in illegitimate projects and aim to restore some trust and credibility to the memecoin world. Our goal is to become one of the most popular, memorable and timeless meme tokens on the market through constant evolution and adaptation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sheesh ($SHEESH) Resource Official Website

Sheesh ($SHEESH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sheesh ($SHEESH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $SHEESH token's extensive tokenomics now!