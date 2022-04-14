Shezmu (SHEZMU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Shezmu (SHEZMU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Shezmu (SHEZMU) Information

Shezmu is an elastic-supply protocol built synergistically with NFT secondary markets to allow for a hyper liquid ecosystem. On the protocol, participants must burn their Shezmu coins to join the ranks of the esteemed Guardians. The Shezmu used to acquire Guardian NFTs are burned during the minting process automatically by the Protocol. This enhances scarcity as the net token supply decreases with each transaction. This in turn effectively adds value to each Guardian's role as more Shezmu community members participate as circulating supply diminishes over time.This is a first mover in terms of how tokens being burned, NFT mints, and emissions work together synergistically.

Official Website:
https://shezmu.io/
Whitepaper:
https://shezmu.gitbook.io/shezmu/introduction/welcome-to-shezmu

Shezmu (SHEZMU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shezmu (SHEZMU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 201.81K
Total Supply:
$ 1.53M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.42M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 216.69K
All-Time High:
$ 45.17
All-Time Low:
$ 0.094959
Current Price:
$ 0.142011
Shezmu (SHEZMU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shezmu (SHEZMU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHEZMU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHEZMU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.