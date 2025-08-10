SHIB2 Price (SHIB2)
SHIB2 (SHIB2) is currently trading at 0.00007899 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHIB2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHIB2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIB2 price information.
During today, the price change of SHIB2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHIB2 to USD was $ +0.0000173167.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHIB2 to USD was $ +0.0000099251.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHIB2 to USD was $ +0.00001149848995816215.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000173167
|+21.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000099251
|+12.57%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00001149848995816215
|+17.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of SHIB2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+3.31%
+19.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shib2's story is nothing short of extraordinary, a tale of mystery, transformation, unity, and the unwavering determination of its community. The Enigmatic Origins Shib2 was born from the vision of a reclusive developer, known only by the pseudonym "Cipher." Unlike many cryptocurrency projects that begin with a whitepaper and a team of experts, Shib2 emerged quietly and mysteriously. Cipher, shrouded in anonymity, released the project's smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain with little fanfare. There were no pre-sales, no flashy marketing campaigns – just a single post on a cryptocurrency forum. A Humble Beginning In the early days, Shib2 was nothing more than a curiosity. Its smart contract was simple, allowing users to exchange Ethereum for Shib2 tokens. The project lacked a clear roadmap or a well-defined purpose, leaving many in the crypto community skeptical. Yet, something about Shib2 intrigued a small group of early adopters who saw its potential. The Power of Community What truly sets Shib2 apart is its community. As more people discovered the project, they formed a tight-knit group of enthusiasts. They began discussing its possibilities, proposing ideas, and volunteering their skills to help the project grow. Shib2 was no longer just Cipher's creation; it had become a collective endeavor. Innovation and Transformation The early days of Shib2 were marked by a rapid evolution. The community, driven by a desire to make Shib2 more than just a simple token, started developing new features and use cases. They introduced decentralized applications (dApps) that utilized Shib2, ranging from decentralized exchanges to governance platforms. One of the project's standout features was the Shib2 NFT marketplace, where artists and creators could mint and trade non-fungible tokens. This marketplace quickly gained traction and became a hub for digital artists looking to explore the blockchain space. Challenges and Growth Of course, Shib2's journey was not without its challenges. The project faced its fair share of security issues and technical hurdles. Yet, the community's resilience shone through as they collectively tackled these obstacles. Audits were conducted, developers collaborated, and improvements were made. Shib2's journey was marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and security. Shib2 Today Today, Shib2 stands as a testament to the power of community-driven projects. It has grown beyond anyone's expectations, boasting a thriving ecosystem of dApps, a robust NFT marketplace, and a dedicated community that continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of blockchain technology. Cipher, the enigmatic founder, still remains elusive, but their creation, Shib2, has taken on a life of its own. It has become a symbol of the potential for innovation, transformation, and unity within the cryptocurrency space.
Understanding the tokenomics of SHIB2 (SHIB2) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIB2 token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SHIB2 to VND
₫2.07862185
|1 SHIB2 to AUD
A$0.0001208547
|1 SHIB2 to GBP
￡0.0000584526
|1 SHIB2 to EUR
€0.0000671415
|1 SHIB2 to USD
$0.00007899
|1 SHIB2 to MYR
RM0.0003349176
|1 SHIB2 to TRY
₺0.0032220021
|1 SHIB2 to JPY
¥0.01161153
|1 SHIB2 to ARS
ARS$0.104622255
|1 SHIB2 to RUB
₽0.0062978727
|1 SHIB2 to INR
₹0.0069290028
|1 SHIB2 to IDR
Rp1.2740320797
|1 SHIB2 to KRW
₩0.1097076312
|1 SHIB2 to PHP
₱0.0044826825
|1 SHIB2 to EGP
￡E.0.0038049483
|1 SHIB2 to BRL
R$0.0004289157
|1 SHIB2 to CAD
C$0.0001082163
|1 SHIB2 to BDT
৳0.0095846466
|1 SHIB2 to NGN
₦0.1209644961
|1 SHIB2 to UAH
₴0.0032630769
|1 SHIB2 to VES
Bs0.01011072
|1 SHIB2 to CLP
$0.07654131
|1 SHIB2 to PKR
Rs0.0223826064
|1 SHIB2 to KZT
₸0.0426277434
|1 SHIB2 to THB
฿0.0025292598
|1 SHIB2 to TWD
NT$0.002361801
|1 SHIB2 to AED
د.إ0.0002898933
|1 SHIB2 to CHF
Fr0.000063192
|1 SHIB2 to HKD
HK$0.0006192816
|1 SHIB2 to MAD
.د.م0.0007140696
|1 SHIB2 to MXN
$0.0014668443
|1 SHIB2 to PLN
zł0.0002875236
|1 SHIB2 to RON
лв0.0003436065
|1 SHIB2 to SEK
kr0.0007559343
|1 SHIB2 to BGN
лв0.0001319133
|1 SHIB2 to HUF
Ft0.0268028868
|1 SHIB2 to CZK
Kč0.0016572102
|1 SHIB2 to KWD
د.ك0.00002393397
|1 SHIB2 to ILS
₪0.0002709357