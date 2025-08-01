More About SHIBC

Price of Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Today

Shiba Classic (SHIBC) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 303.51K USD. SHIBC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Shiba Classic Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.81%
Shiba Classic 24-hour price change
597.90T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SHIBC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIBC price information.

Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shiba Classic to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.81%
30 Days$ 0+26.73%
60 Days$ 0+7.43%
90 Days$ 0--

Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Shiba Classic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

-6.81%

-4.89%

Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 303.51K
$ 303.51K$ 303.51K

--
----

597.90T
597.90T 597.90T

What is Shiba Classic (SHIBC)

Enter the dungeon of $SHIBA CLASSIC, the original Doge killer that became known as a significant player in the meme dog arena. Inspired by the classic Shiba Inu logo of 2021, $SHIBC represents Shiba’s legacy; it embodies a community united by a shared vision of decentralization and innovation. Join us in reviving the essence of the Shiba phenomenon. Enter the dungeon of $SHIBA CLASSIC, the original Doge killer that became known as a significant player in the meme dog arena. Inspired by the classic Shiba Inu logo of 2021, $SHIBC represents Shiba’s legacy; it embodies a community united by a shared vision of decentralization and innovation. Join us in reviving the essence of the Shiba phenomenon.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

