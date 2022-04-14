Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Tokenomics
Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Information
Enter the dungeon of $SHIBA CLASSIC, the original Doge killer that became known as a significant player in the meme dog arena. Inspired by the classic Shiba Inu logo of 2021, $SHIBC represents Shiba's legacy; it embodies a community united by a shared vision of decentralization and innovation. Join us in reviving the essence of the Shiba phenomenon.
Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shiba Classic (SHIBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shiba Classic (SHIBC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIBC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIBC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SHIBC Price Prediction
Want to know where SHIBC might be heading? Our SHIBC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.