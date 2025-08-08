Shibaken Finance Price (SHIBAKEN)
Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHIBAKEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Shibaken Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shibaken Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shibaken Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shibaken Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.93%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+45.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shibaken Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.93%
+2.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Shibaken is a community-first decentralized finance platform; developing tokens within incentivized ecosystems of trade. Finding unique solutions to practical problems, we are experts at developing meta-level use cases for our tokens; like biodiversity protection, or securing public stakeholder interest through asset tokenization. We specialize in serving communities requiring investments in food, energy and water security. SHIBAK is the primary ecosystem token and is deflationary, with a unique “wildfire” token burn, and a 2% auto-distribution to holders. Other developments include a cross-chain bridge, yield farm, staking platform, and a swap platform to help holders of failed tokens recover their losses. Our first "next tier" token called Shibaken Bomb (sBOMB) introduces a simple gaming function to reward holders and automates funding for continuous development and charitable giving."
