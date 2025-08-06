Shibana Price (BANA)
Shibana (BANA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BANA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BANA price information.
During today, the price change of Shibana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shibana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shibana to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shibana to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shibana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.01%
+0.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shibana is a community token. We embrace meme culture and the strong communities it builds in the Cryptosphere. We aim to attract more people to the Solana ecosystem and its many advantages. Shibana token holders will have benefits for an upcoming Meme token focused DEX on Solana. The Shibana token will have one major burn event of 300 billion tokens and a burn throughout 2022 of 120 billion tokens. Above all Shibana's roadmap will be augmented by community input.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Shibana (BANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BANA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BANA to VND
₫--
|1 BANA to AUD
A$--
|1 BANA to GBP
￡--
|1 BANA to EUR
€--
|1 BANA to USD
$--
|1 BANA to MYR
RM--
|1 BANA to TRY
₺--
|1 BANA to JPY
¥--
|1 BANA to ARS
ARS$--
|1 BANA to RUB
₽--
|1 BANA to INR
₹--
|1 BANA to IDR
Rp--
|1 BANA to KRW
₩--
|1 BANA to PHP
₱--
|1 BANA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BANA to BRL
R$--
|1 BANA to CAD
C$--
|1 BANA to BDT
৳--
|1 BANA to NGN
₦--
|1 BANA to UAH
₴--
|1 BANA to VES
Bs--
|1 BANA to CLP
$--
|1 BANA to PKR
Rs--
|1 BANA to KZT
₸--
|1 BANA to THB
฿--
|1 BANA to TWD
NT$--
|1 BANA to AED
د.إ--
|1 BANA to CHF
Fr--
|1 BANA to HKD
HK$--
|1 BANA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BANA to MXN
$--
|1 BANA to PLN
zł--
|1 BANA to RON
лв--
|1 BANA to SEK
kr--
|1 BANA to BGN
лв--
|1 BANA to HUF
Ft--
|1 BANA to CZK
Kč--
|1 BANA to KWD
د.ك--
|1 BANA to ILS
₪--